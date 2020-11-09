romaActualizado:
El poeta español Luis García Montero ha ganado en Italia el premio literario Carlo Betocchi al ser reconocido como "una de las voces poéticas europeas más intensas y representativas de la contemporaneidad", anunciaron los organizadores del certamen.
El centro de estudios Carlo Betocchi asegura que así "honra con convicción" a este "poeta enamorado de la poesía" precisamente en este "difícil momento para el mundo" a causa de la pandemia , cuando la inspiración y la profundidad son más necesarias que nunca.
Y es que el también ensayista y director del Instituto Cervantes, se lee en la motivación, es "un realista que vive en un mundo de sueños" o "un soñador que quiere vivir la realidad".
García Montero (Granada, 1958) es ensalzado como "un poeta de relevancia internacional entre los más apreciados y representativos de su generación", con una trayectoria iniciada con una tesis sobre Rafael Alberti y la obra "Y ahora ya eres dueño del Puente de Brooklyn" (1980).
La entrega del premio de esta XIX edición del certamen, organizado por el centro Carlo Betocchi y la ciudad de Florencia, será en el primer semestre de 2021 si las condiciones sanitarias lo permiten.
Este reconocimiento es entregado por el centro de estudios Carlo Betocchi, en colaboración con la ciudad de Florencia, el gabinete científico-literario G.P Vieusseux y la Universidad de Florencia.
