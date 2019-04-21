Macron propone una cooperación europea para salvaguardar el patrimonio

El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, propondrá a sus socios europeos la creación de un mecanismo de cooperación comunitario para la salvaguarda del patrimonio en peligro y para afrontar reconstrucciones de urgencia como la que se perfila en la catedral de Notre Dame de París.
Según adelanta este domingo el semanario francés Le Journal du Dimanche, Macron invitará a París el próximo 3 de mayo a los responsables de Cultura y de Europa de los países miembros de la Unión Europea (UE) para debatir de esta iniciativa surgida del incendio que el pasado lunes devastó parte de Notre Dame.
Se trata de "crear un mecanismo de cooperación para el patrimonio europeo en peligro, destinado a prestar ayuda y compartir experiencias", señala en el semanario la secretaria de Estado de Asuntos Europeos, Amélie de Montchalin.
Pone como ejemplo la cooperación que ya existe entre países miembros para afrontar incendios forestales, con el préstamo de aviones y otro material.
Además, los diferentes países pueden compartir expertos en materia de restauración o de salvaguarda de patrimonio amenazado.
Montchalin no descarta, incluso, que se dediquen a ese fin parte de los fondos de cohesión europeos destinados al desarrollo regional.
La iniciativa llega después del incendio de Notre Dame, que provocó una gran conmoción en Francia y en el resto del mundo y levantó una gran oleada de solidaridad que ha permitido recaudar ya más de 1.000 millones de euros en donaciones.
El ministro de Cultura, Frank Riester, participó anoche en un concierto solidario donde aseguró que apenas existen ya riesgos de hundimiento de los muros del templo, porque las partes sobre las que existían temores han sido apuntaladas.
