Maduro pide a ministros poner sus cargos a la orden para "reestructuración"

El gobernante venezolano busca "blindar" al país ante cualquier "amenaza", informa la vicepresidenta, Delcy Rodríguez.

Fotografía cedida por el Palacio de Miraflores donde ve al presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. EFE

El gobernante venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, pidió a su gabinete ejecutivo poner sus cargos a la orden para una "reestructuración profunda de los métodos y funcionamiento" de su Gobierno a fin de "blindar" al país ante cualquier "amenaza", informó este domingo la vicepresidenta, Delcy Rodríguez.

"El Presidente Nicolas Maduro ha solicitado a todo el Gabinete Ejecutivo poner sus cargos a la orden a los efectos de una reestructuración profunda de los métodos y funcionamiento del gobierno bolivariano para blindar la Patria (...) ante cualquier amenaza!", dijo en Twitter Rodríguez.

