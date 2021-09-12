Estás leyendo: Más de 200 firmas de la cultura, el periodismo y la política apoyan a Sergio Ramírez

Internacional Más de 200 firmas de la cultura, el periodismo y la política apoyan a Sergio Ramírez

Tras ser acusado por la Fiscalía de Nicaragua, por "realizar actos que fomentan e incitan al odio y la violencia", muchas personas han manifestado su apoyo al ganador del Premio Cervantes 2017, mediante una carta donde muestran su disconformidad con la decisión de su condena.

Sergio Ramírez recibiendo el premio Cervantes por los resyes de España. Pool / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

Más de dos centenares de escritores, periodistas, actores y músicos, entre otros, han suscrito una carta pública de apoyo al escritor nicaragüense Sergio Ramírez, tras la orden de detención cursada por la Fiscalía de Nicaragua contra él, en la que denuncian la persecución del Gobierno de ese país.

"La persecución que lleva a cabo el Gobierno de Nicaragua contra el escritor Sergio Ramírez es un atentado a la libertad y un insulto a la inteligencia", indica esta carta abierta en la que recuerdan que el escritor "no solo es un intelectual de primer orden, sino que también ha sido siempre un hombre comprometido con el destino de su país, al que ha rendido servicios inolvidables".

Escritores como el Premio Nobel de Literatura Mario Vargas Llosa, Héctor Abad Faciolince, Almudena Grandes, Rosa Montero, Antonio Muñoz Molina o Julia Navarro; el director de cine Juan José Campanella; el diputado Patxi López; el presidente del Club de Prensa Extranjera, Javier Martín Domínguez; el músico Miguel Ríos, o Adriana Moscoso, directora general de Industrias Culturales, Propiedad Intelectual y Cooperación, son algunos de los firmantes de la carta.

"Los cargos que se han fabricado contra él y contra casi cuarenta presos políticos son la demostración palpable de la deriva represora del régimen, decidido a acallar a sus opositores mediante la cárcel u obligándolos al exilio", agregan.

Los firmantes han mostrado su solidaridad con Sergio Ramírez "y, de este modo, también con la sociedad nicaragüense, sometida ahora a una dictadura cuya escalada represiva está lejos de terminar".

El Ministerio Público nicaragüense dictó una orden de detención contra Sergio Ramírez Mercado, de 79 años, quien se encuentra fuera de Nicaragua y ya había anunciado que no regresaría al país para evitar represalias del Gobierno.

Ramírez, Premio Cervantes 2017, que fue vicepresidente durante el primer Gobierno sandinista (1979-1990) y ahora es crítico del presidente Daniel Ortega, fue acusado por la Fiscalía de "realizar actos que fomentan e incitan al odio y la violencia", informó el pasado miércoles la Fiscalía nicaragüense.

