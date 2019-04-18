Más de 400 personas han sido detenidas en Londres desde el lunes, cuando comenzó la protesta de Extinction Rebellion para reclamar a las autoridades británicas medidas drásticas para frenar el cambio climático, según el último balance que ha proporcionado este miércoles la Policía Metropolitana.
Activistas de la organización ecologista Extinction Rebellion han alertado al diario local The Guardian de que los detenidos estarían siendo trasladados a comisarías a las afueras de la capital británica. "Los que han sido detenidos están siendo llevados a muchas partes, incluso fuera de Londres", ha indicado un portavoz.
Miles de personas se han sumado esta semana al movimiento en un intento por forzar al Gobierno a tomar medidas para hacer frente al calentamiento global. "La gente no quiere esto pero la inacción por parte del Gobierno ante este tipo de emergencia nos deja sin alternativa", ha explicado la organización.
El martes las manifestaciones se extendieron a las zonas de Marble Arch, Waterloo Bridge, Oxford Circus y Parliament Square, lo que provocó atascos en las áreas colindantes.
Este miércoles se proponían paralizar también el metro de Londres, si bien no han conseguido su objetivo porque, entre otras cosas, se han desplegado efectivos adicionales y se ha bloqueado la señal WiFi. La anécdota de esta tercera jornada la han protagonizado cuatro activistas que se han encadenado a la valla de la casa del líder laborista, Jeremy Corbyn, de acuerdo con la cadena de noticias BBC.
La organización Extinction Rebellion
Extinction Rebellion asegura que cuenta con 331 grupos de acción afiliados en 49 países distintos y denuncia que 222 de sus activistas han sido detenidos en todo el mundo en acciones de desobediencia civil no violenta. En noviembre fueron detenidas 85 personas en Londres cuando miles de activistas, familias y pensionistas bloquearon cinco puentes del Támesis.
En Reino Unido, Extinction Rebellion exige al Gobierno emisiones cero de gases de efecto invernadero para 2025 y un plan de emergencia ciudadano similar al impulsado durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial.
Casi un centenar de intelectuales han suscrito un manifiesto de Extinction Rebellion publicado en octubre en The Guardian. "Se ha roto el contrato social y por consiguiente no solo es nuestro derecho, sino también nuestro deber moral puentear la pasividad y flagrante dejación de funciones del Gobierno y rebelarnos para defender la vida", explica el texto.
