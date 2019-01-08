El ministro del Interior y vicepresidente italiano, Matteo Salvini, líder del partido ultraderechista La Liga, ha vuelto a ocupar en el foco mediático por sus actitudes y comportamientos racistas. En esta ocasión ha sido el diario Il Corriere della Sera el que ha publicado una imagen tomada por uno de sus fotógrafos en un acto público que está desatando la indignación en el país.
En la fotografía, tomada el pasado sábado durante un acto de campaña en la localidad de Teramo, en la región de Abruzzo, aparece Salvini sacándose multitud de fotografías con los seguidores que esperaban en cola para retratarse con el vicepresidente. En el centro puede verse a un migrante de origen subsahariano que vendía mecheros. Está agarrado por ambos brazos de los escoltas del ministro, que posteriormente lo sacan del entre la gente.
Según el diario, que publica un vídeo de la escena, el joven migrante se acerca a Salvini y le dice "ayúdame". Éste,visiblemente asombrado le responde: "¿Qué debo hacer?". Cuando el joven muestra su cesta con mecheros, Salvini le dice: "No, no tengo nada que comprar ...". Es entonces cuando la escolta del vicepresidente se lo llevan de la zona cogido por los brazos. Segundos después, cuando Salvini continúa sacándose fotos con sus seguidores, comenta con varios de ellos: "¡Qué carajo! Mecheros ilegales. Ahora, todo está bien".
La foto rueda desde ayer. La escolta del vicepresidente italiano, el fascista Matteo Salvini, abate y echa a un vendedor de mecheros que molesta al político. Cada cara es una expresión a estudiar. Goya redivivo en la realidad que capta la cámara. La terrible realidad. pic.twitter.com/nGjJpF0apb— Rosa María Artal💜 (@rosamariaartal) 8 de enero de 2019
El vídeo del acto, completo, fue colgado por en el canal de campaña en Facebook del propio Salvani.
