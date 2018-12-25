Público
Migraciones Muere un segundo niño migrante procedente de Guatemala bajo la custodia de EEUU

A principios de mes, una niña de siete años, también de Guatemala, falleció bajo custodia de las autoridades migratorias de Estados Unidos supuestamente por deshidratación y tras haber cruzado ilegalmente la frontera

Imagen de archivo del ataúd de la niña Jakelin Caal, que murió a principios de este mes bajo custodia de Inmigración de EEUU. REUTERS

Un niño inmigrante originario de Guatemala que estaba bajo custodia del Gobierno de Estados Unidos murió en un hospital del estado de Nuevo México después de haber cruzado irregularmente la frontera con México, informó la Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza (CBP, en inglés).

En un comunicado, la CBP detalló que el pequeño murió el día de Navidad, pasada la medianoche y por causas que aún se desconocen.

A principios de mes, la niña de siete años Jakelin Caal, también de Guatemala, falleció bajo custodia de las autoridades migratorias de Estados Unidos supuestamente por deshidratación y tras haber cruzado ilegalmente la frontera a través de una zona desértica del estado de Nuevo México.

Según detalla la CBP en su comunicado, el pequeño comenzó a mostrar signos de "una posible enfermedad" el lunes mientras estaba bajo custodia de los agentes fronterizos.

Uno de los agentes observó que el niño no se encontraba bien y, a continuación, fue trasladado con su padre al hospital Gerald Champion Regional, en la ciudad de Alamogordo, que se encuentra en el estado de Nuevo México y en el desierto de Chihuahua.

Una vez en el hospital, los médicos determinaron que el niño sufría un resfriado común y, cuando iban a darle el alta, se dieron cuenta de que tenía fiebre.

De esa forma, el menor estuvo en el centro médico otros 90 minutos en observación y, finalmente, el equipo médico le dio el alta en la tarde del 24 de diciembre y le prescribieron ibuprofeno y amoxicilina.

El 24 por la noche, el pequeño comenzó a tener náuseas y vómitos, de forma que los agentes migratorios decidieron volver a trasladarle al hospital Gerald Champion Regional, donde el niño murió poco después de la medianoche.

Como es habitual en estos casos, el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional, que controla la política migratoria y supervisa la CBP, ha informado de la muerte del menor al Congreso y al inspector de su departamento, una entidad que puede iniciar una investigación interna sobre lo ocurrido.

El Gobierno de Guatemala también ha sido notificado y, actualmente, está prestando asistencia a la familia del niño.

