Muere el actor William Hurt a los 71 años

El actor William Hurt falleció a los 71 años, según anunció su familia en un breve comunicado recogido por los medios estadounidenses.

Ganador de un Óscar por Kiss of the Spider Woman (El beso de la mujer araña, 1985), protagonizó filmes como Body Heat (Fuego en el cuerpo, 1981) o Children of a Lesser God (Hijos de un dios menor, 1986).

(Habrá ampliación)