Muere Harry Villegas Tamayo Muere 'Pombo', uno de los cinco supervivientes de la guerrilla del Che Guevara en Bolivia

El general de brigada cubano Harry Villegas Tamayo ha fallecido a los 79 años en La Habana. Formó parte de la columna del Che en Sierra Maestra, fue su escolta personal y participó en las guerras de El Congo y Angola.

Harry Villegas Tamayo, en el centro de la imagen, durante un acto conmemorativo del 50 aniversario de la muerte de Ernesto Che Guevara en La Habna, en 2017. AFP/ AIZAR RALDES

El general de brigada cubano Harry Villegas Tamayo, uno de los cinco sobrevivientes de la cruzada guerrillera de Ernesto Che Guevara en Bolivia, falleció este domingo en La Habana a los 79 años aquejado de una disfunción múltiple de órganos, informaron medios estatales de la isla.

Las cenizas de Villegas, general de las Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias (FAR) con el título de Héroe de la República de Cuba, serán expuestas el lunes en el "Panteón de los Veteranos" del cementerio Cristóbal Colón de la capital cubana.

Villegas, había nacido el 10 de mayo 1940, en la ciudad oriental Yara, de provincia Granma, y muy joven se alzó con la guerrillera revolucionaria en las montañas de la oriental Sierra Maestra cubana, donde integró la columna que dirigió el Che Guevara en ese movimiento revolucionario.

Tras el triunfo de la Revolución en la isla en 1959, Villegas continuó acompañando a Guevara como jefe de su escolta personal y posteriormente en 1965 en la guerrilla de el Congo.

También estuvo entre los combatientes cubanos que llegaron a Bolivia en 1966, donde se convirtió en Pombo, uno de los hombres del grupo insurgente a las órdenes del comandante argentino-cubano en esa fallida expedición revolucionaria.

Después de un combate en la Quebrada del Yuro, Villegas junto a otros cuatro guerrilleros logró salir del cerco que les había tendido el ejército boliviano y tras pasar la frontera con Chile retornó a Cuba en marzo de 1968.

El militar cubano también integró las tropas cubanas que desde mediados de la década de los años setenta participaron en la guerra de Angola contra Sudáfrica.

El portal oficial Cubadebate recuerda que en su trayectoria, el general Villegas fue miembro del Partido Comunista de la isla, ocupó los cargos de vicepresidente y secretario ejecutivo de la Dirección Nacional de la Asociación de Combatientes de la Revolución Cubana y fue un estudioso del pensamiento militar del Che Guevara.

