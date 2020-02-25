Estás leyendo: Muere Hosni Mubarak a los 91 años

Egipto Muere Hosni Mubarak a los 91 años

El dictador egipcio llevaba cerca de un mes ingresado en una unidad de cuidados intensivos.

Hosni Mubarak en una fotografía de archivo de junio de 2010. - EFE
MADRID

Actualizado:

AGENCIAS

Hosni Mubarak ha muerto este martes a los 91 años, según ha informado la televisión estatal de Egipto. El dictador egipcio, que gobernó con mano de hierro desde 1981 hasta el 11 de febrero de 2011, llevaba cerca de un mes ingresado en una unidad de cuidados intensivos.

Este lunes, su abogado, Farid al Dib, reveló que Mubarak fue ingresado tras ser sometido en enero a una cirugía intestinal en un hospital militar del país, según el diario egipcio Al Masri al Youm.

Alaa Mubarak afirmó en enero que su padre había sido operado y que se encontraba "estable". A principios de febrero, uno de sus nietos publicó en Instagram una fotografía con 'Con todo el amor y aprecio', pero sin dar información acerca de la operación o el estado de su abuelo.

Mubarak gobernó Egipto desde que asumió la presidencia en 1981 tras el asesinato a manos de extremistas de su antecesor, Anuar al Sadat. Casi 30 años después, el 11 de febrero de 2011, se vio forzado a abandonar el poder en medio de manifestaciones masivas contra su Gobierno en el marco de la conocida como Primavera Árabe.

Después de la revuelta popular, fue juzgado por la muerte de cerca de un millar de manifestantes en la represión de las protestas en su contra, pero finalmente fue declarado inocente por ese delito en 2014 y absuelto definitivamente en 2017.

Mubarak sí cumplió condena por delitos económicos  y de corrupción. En total, pasó alrededor de seis años en prisión, que pasó casi en su mayoría en el hospital debido a su delicado estado de salud. Fue visto en público por última vez en diciembre de 2018, cuando testificó en un juicio contra su sucesor, el islamista Mohamed Mursi, quien falleció el año pasado durante una comparecencia ante un tribunal del país.

