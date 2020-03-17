Estás leyendo: Muere el político y escritor Eduard Limónov

Muere el político y escritor Eduard Limónov

Su salud era frágil desde hace años y ha fallecido en un hospital en Moscú. Fue líder del Partido Nacional Bolchevique, que fue ilegalizado en 2005.

Eduard Limónov en una imagen de archivo | Reuters
Eduard Limónov en una imagen de archivo.

Moscú

efe

El escritor Eduard Limónov, líder de la extrema izquierda rusa y opositor radical al Kremlin, ha fallecido hoy martes a los 77 años, según ha informado su partido La Otra Rusia.

Limónov, cuya salud era frágil desde hace años, según sus partidarios, ha muerto en un hospital en Moscú. Aunque nunca abandonó su activismo político, su feroz crítica del capitalismo y sus demandas de dimisión del presidente, Vladímir Putin, en los últimos tiempos redujo sus apariciones en manifestaciones antigubernamentales.

Limónov fue detenido en numerosas ocasiones por participar en manifestaciones ilegales, primero como líder del Partido Nacional Bolchevique, que fue ilegalizado en 2005. Después participó activamente en la campaña de protestas en defensa del artículo 31 de la Constitución que promueve la libertad de reunión.

En 2010 lideró La Otra Rusia y en 2011, el Ministerio de Justicia de Rusia se negó a registrar el partido. Apoyó las protestas contra el fraude electoral en las parlamentarias de 2011 -aunque después acabó enfrentándose al nuevo líder de la oposición extraparlamentaria, al que tachó de "falso Jesucristo liberal"- y contra las presidenciales de 2012.

Limónov pretendió postularse a la Presidencia rusa en 2012, pero la Comisión Electoral Central no le registró. Limónov, nacido el 22 de febrero de 1943, emigró en 1974 como disidente político desde la URSS y fue despojado de la ciudadanía soviética. Vivió en Nueva York durante varios años y en 1980 se mudó a Francia, donde se publicó su primera novela Soy yo, Édichka.

Le siguieron Historia de un servidor, Diario de un fracasado y El adolescente Savenko y muchas obras más. En 1991 volvió a Rusia y en 1992 recibió la ciudadanía rusa.

