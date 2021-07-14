Estás leyendo: Un muerto en las protestas en Cuba

El Ministerio del Interior cubano lamenta el fallecimiento del manifestante "en medio de un complejo escenario en el cual se preserva la tranquilidad ciudadano y el orden interior", afirma en un comunicado.

Cubanos exiliados en Miami cortan una autopista en Florida. Cristóbal Herrera-Ulashkevich / EFE

El Ministerio del Interior de Cuba ha confirmado este martes la muerte de un ciudadano en el municipio de Arroyo Naranjo en el marco de las protestas antigubernamentales que se registran en el país desde el domingo.

Según un comunicado recogido por la Agencia Cubana de Noticias, Diubis Laurencio Tejeda, de 36 años, murió el lunes por la tarde cuando "grupos organizados de elementos antisociales y delicuenciales (...) alteraron el orden" e intentaron dirigirse hacia una comisaría de Policía "con el objetivo de agredir a sus efectivos y dañar las instalaciones".

Los manifestantes fueron interceptados por las fuerzas de seguridad, relata la cartera del Interior, y en el intento por evadir la actuación "incendiaron contenedores", entre otros desórdenes, así como "agredieron con armas blancas, piedras y objetos contundentes a los agentes y civiles en el lugar".

Como consecuencia del enfrentamiento entre las fuerzas de seguridad y los manifestantes varias personas fueron detenidas, aunque el Gobierno no ha precisado cuantas, y otras resultaron heridas, entre ellas efectivos de la Policía.

El Ministerio del Interior ha lamentado el fallecimiento del manifestante "en medio de un complejo escenario en el cual se preserva la tranquilidad ciudadano y el orden interior".

