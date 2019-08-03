Público
"Múltiples fallecidos" en un tiroteo en un centro comercial de Texas

Las autoridades han detenido a los sospechosos, que se encuentran bajo custodia policial, según han informado fuentes cercanas al alcalde de El Paso, lugar de los hechos. 

La Policía se prepara para entrar en el centro comercial de Texas donde se ha producido un tiroteo que ha dejado 'múltiples heridos'. EFE

 "Múltiples personas" han sido heridas en un tiroteo ocurrido este sábado en un centro comercial en El Paso, en Texas (EEUU), indicaron medios locales.

"Tiroteo en marcha. Manténganse alejados del área del centro comercial de Cielo Vista. La escena está todavía activa", escribió la policía de El Paso en su cuenta de Twitter a las 12.30 hora local.

La cadena local KTSM reportó que hay "múltiples personas heridas", sin ofrecer más detalles al respecto. Sin embargo, la jefa de gabinete del alcalde de El Paso, Olivia Zepeda, confirma a la cadena CNN que hay "múltiples fallecidos", aunque no ha ofrecido detalles.

Según informa TVE, las autoridades han detenido a los sospechosos, que se encuentran bajo custodia policial. 

(Habrá ampliación)

