Esa actividad les está categóricamente prohibida a los extranjeros y extrajo en 2020 5.600 kilos de mineral por valor de 22  millones de euros.

Un lingote de oro tras la fundición del mineral. COMPAÑÍA MINERA KINROSS

Nuakchot

La gendarmería mauritana detuvo a 44 trabajadores extranjeros de minas de oro que operaban ilegalmente en el norte del país, reveló hoy en un comunicado la compañía estatal Maaden, a cargo del sector de la minería en ese país africano.

Se trata de 35 ciudadanos sudaneses y nueve malienses que trabajaban en ocho pozos artesanales no autorizados en una zona denominada Wedyan el Kharroub, según la nota.

Asimismo, la gendarmería confiscó 18 dispositivos portátiles para la exploración de oro a niveles superficiales, generalmente a pocos metros de profundidad.

El arresto de estos extranjeros se produjo ayer después de una denuncia, subrayó el comunicado, que destaca que esa actividad les está categóricamente prohibida a los extranjeros.

La empresa recordó que había advertido en reiteradas ocasiones a las empresas de minería de oro de Mauritania de que no utilizaran mano de obra extranjera ni alquilaran canteras o pozos a extranjeros.

La explotación de este mineral en Mauritania produjo en 2020 alrededor de 5.600 kilogramos de oro por valor de más de mil millones de nuevas ouguiyas (más de 22 millones de euros).

El sector crea más de 45.000 empleos directos y más de 97.000 indirectos, en forma de actividades y servicios relacionados, en los dos principales yacimientos autorizados ubicados al noroeste de Nuakchot y en el extremo norte del país.

