El papa Francisco recibió este lunes a peluqueros de las diferentes agrupaciones en Italia dedicadas a su patrón, San Martín de Porres, y les indicó que eviten caer en la tentación del "chismorrear" que es, añadió, algo que suele suceder en su contexto laboral.
"Ejercer vuestra profesión con estilo cristiano, tratando a los clientes con amabilidad y cortesía y ofreciéndoles siempre una buena palabra y ánimos, evitando ceder a la tentación del chismorreo que fácilmente sucede también en vuestro contexto laboral. Todos lo sabemos", remarcó Francisco en esta audiencia.
Francisco pidió a los miembros de estas asociaciones que en su trabajo actúen siempre con rectitud y contribuyan al bien común de la sociedad
Francisco pidió a los miembros de estas asociaciones, que agrupan a peluqueros, barberos y esteticistas, que en su trabajo actúen siempre con rectitud y contribuyan al bien común de la sociedad. El papa Pablo VI proclamó patrón de los peluqueros en 1966 al peruano Martín de Porres, que en su juventud fue aprendiz de un barbero-cirujano, como recordó Francisco.
El papa Francisco siempre ha clamado contra los chismes y cotilleos en sus discursos e incluso llegó a decir que "los chismosos y chismosas son terroristas" sobre todo en referencia a la vida de la Iglesia. "Los chismosos y las chismosas son gente que mata a los demás, porque la lengua mata, es como un cuchillo. Tened cuidado, el chismoso y la chismosa es un terrorista, tira la bomba a los demás y se va tranquilo", aseguró el pontífice durante una audiencia general.
