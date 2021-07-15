Estás leyendo: El periodista neerlandés De Vries, especializado en crimen organizado, muere una semana después de ser tiroteado

El periodista neerlandés De Vries, especializado en crimen organizado, muere una semana después de ser tiroteado

"Peter luchó hasta el final, pero no pudo ganar esta batalla. Murió rodeado de la gente que le quería", dijo su familia.

Homenaje improvisado en memoria del periodista Peter R. de Vries, asesinado en el centro de Amsterdam.
Homenaje improvisado en memoria del periodista Peter R. de Vries, asesinado en el centro de Amsterdam. KOEN VAN WEEL / EFE

ÁMSTERDAM

El célebre reportero policiaco neerlandés Peter R. De Vries murió poco más de una semana después de ser tiroteado en la calle, según informaron el jueves su familia y su empleador, la cadena de noticias RTL.

De Vries, que tenía 64 años, era un comentarista habitual en programas de televisión sobre la delincuencia y un experto reportero del crimen con fuentes tanto en las policías como en el mundo del hampa. El ataque en una concurrida calle de Ámsterdam provocó la indignación de toda Europa.

"Peter luchó hasta el final, pero no pudo ganar esta batalla. Murió rodeado de la gente que le quería", dijo su familia en un comunicado publicado por RTL, la cadena que empleaba a De Vries como reportero de crímenes.

"Vivió fiel a su lema: 'De rodillas no hay forma de ser libre'", dijo su familia. De Vries había recibido amenazas del organizaciones criminales en el pasado en relación con varios casos.

