Nueva Zelanda comienza este lunes a implementar una nueva regulación que prohíbe a los comercios de todo el país dispensar a sus clientes bolsas de plástico de un solo uso, a riesgo de enfrentarse a cuantiosas multas.
"Los neozelandeses estamos orgullosos de la reputación ecológica y limpia de nuestro país (...). La prohibición de las bolsas de plástico de un solo uso es un paso para abordar el problema de desechos en Nueva Zelanda", apuntó la ministra de Conservación, Eugenie Sage, en un comunicado.
La ley, aprobada en 2018, prevé multas de hasta 100.000 dólares neozelandeses (unos 67.000 dólares estadounidenses o más de 59.000 euros) a los establecimientos que la incumplan.
Sage conminó a la población al uso de bolsas reutilizables y señaló que esta medida ayudará a proteger y mantener limpio el medioambiente.
La ministra precisó que la Administración también trabajará en mejorar el sistema de recogida de residuos y su posterior reciclaje, con el objetivo de alcanzar una economía circular.
"Las regulaciones gubernamentales y la suma de acciones individuales marcan la diferencia", remarcó Sage.
Según una encuesta del Ministerio de Medioambiente, el 91% de los neozelandeses llevan siempre o casi siempre sus propias bolsas reutilizables.
