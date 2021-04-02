La Policía cierra el Capitolio de EEUU por una alerta externa de seguridad

Washington
El Capitolio de EEUU se encuentra bajo un cierre temporal de emergencia por una "amenaza de seguridad exterior", informó este viernes la policía, sin ofrecer más detalles.
"Debido a una amenaza de seguridad externa no se permite la entrada ni salida de todos los edificios del Capitolio de EEUU en este momento", indicó un mensaje de la Policia enviado a los congresistas.
En el mensaje se indicó que quienes se encuentren en el interior del complejo se pueden mover pero deben mantenerse "alejados de ventanas y puertas".
Según las informaciones preliminares, un coche habría chocado contra una de las vallas de protección del perímetro de seguridad.
