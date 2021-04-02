Estás leyendo: La Policía cierra el Capitolio de EEUU por una alerta externa de seguridad

Público
Público

La Policía cierra el Capitolio de EEUU por una alerta externa de seguridad

Ultima hora
Ultima hora. Público

Washington

El Capitolio de EEUU se encuentra bajo un cierre temporal de emergencia por una "amenaza de seguridad exterior", informó este viernes la policía, sin ofrecer más detalles.

"Debido a una amenaza de seguridad externa no se permite la entrada ni salida de todos los edificios del Capitolio de EEUU en este momento", indicó un mensaje de la Policia enviado a los congresistas.

En el mensaje se indicó que quienes se encuentren en el interior del complejo se pueden mover pero deben mantenerse "alejados de ventanas y puertas".

Según las informaciones preliminares, un coche habría chocado contra una de las vallas de protección del perímetro de seguridad.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público