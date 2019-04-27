Un político brasileño, señalado tras la difusión de un vídeo en el que aparecería abusando de una joven inconsciente

Las redes sociales se han hecho eco de un vídeo en el que aparecería un político de la Cámara de Concejales de municipio de Brasil grabándose mientras abusaba sexualmente de una mujer que parece encontrarse en un estado de inconsciencia, según recoge La República. El funcionario se habría dedicado a difundir vía WhatsApp hasta cuatro documentos gráficos, que les hizo llegar a sus amigos mediante el servicio de mensajería.
Uno de los vídeos, que Público no incluirá en esta información para proteger la privacidad y la dignidad de la víctima, ha salido a la luz y está circulado por las redes sociales. En él se puede ver como el político golpea e insulta a la joven, que se encontraba totalmente desnuda.
Por el momento, según los medios citados, la víctima no ha presentado ninguna denuncia porque se siente avergonzada y tiene miedo, según especifican los medios citados. Además, ha eliminado todos sus perfiles en las redes sociales para evitar así que su imagen se haga pública.
Las cifras de la violencia machista en Brasil
El índice de abusos sexuales en el país se encuentra en ascenso. A pesar de que los últimos datos que se conocen son los del año 2017, en ese periodo ocurrieron un total de 60.000 casos de violaciones, tal y como indica G1Globo.
Estas cifras se traducen en que cada día se producen una media de 164 agresiones, una cada diez minutos. Todo apunta a que estos datos no apuntan hacia la realidad ya que sigue siendo un crimen que las víctimas no acostumbran a denunciar. Según el Foro Brasileño de Seguridad Pública, solo un 10% de los casos son notificados en una comisaria de Policía.
