Polonia cerrará la sala judicial multada por la UE, pero no contará con los fondos de recuperación hasta que esto se cumpla

madrid
El primer ministro polaco, Mateusz Morawiecki, ha anunciado "un compromiso" para cerrar "en unos meses" la Sala Disciplinaria judicial, origen de la sanción por el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE). "Creo que en los próximos meses surgirá una idea de compromiso dentro de nuestra coalición sobre la Sala de Disciplina del Tribunal Supremo", afirmó el jefe del Gobierno polaco, del ultraconservador partido Ley y Justicia (PiS), en unas declaraciones recogidas por Efe.
Sin embargo, la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, ya ha avanzado que Polonia no podrá acceder a los fondos europeos anticrisis mientras mantenga este régimen disciplinario que impone a los jueces. Es decir, Polonia tendrá que pagar la multa de un millón al día mientras mantenga las medidas que impusieron con la reforma judicial y, además, no podrá acceder a los fondos europeos. Morawiecki dijo esta semana que el bloqueo de los fondos de recuperación supondría desatar la "tercera guerra mundial".
Según Morawiecki, la idea de cerrar la Sala Disciplinaria judicial se valora en el Gobierno polaco unos meses antes de la sentencia del TJUE, que fue dictada en julio y que ayer se materializó con la multa.
A este organismo, creado en 2017 por el Gobierno polaco como parte de su reforma judicial, se le otorgaron competencias para sancionar, destituir o trasladar contra su voluntad a todos los jueces del país, algo que Varsovia justificó citando "una creciente desconfianza de la gente hacia el Poder Judicial".
La Red Europea de Consejos del Poder Judicial echa a Polonia
Otra consecuencia conocida este jueves de la vulneración de la independencia judicial que comete Polonia es que la Red Europea de Consejos del Poder Judicial (ENCJ) ha expulsado a su miembro polaco, el Consejo Judicial Nacional de Polonia (KRS).
"El KRS no salvaguarda la independencia del poder judicial, no defiende al poder judicial, ni a los jueces individuales, de manera coherente con su papel de garante frente a cualquier medida que amenace con comprometer los valores fundamentales de independencia y autonomía", ha defendido la ENCJ en un comunicado.
La pertenencia del KRS en esta red europea estaba suspendida desde 2018, cuando perdieron el derecho a votar y a participar en las actividades de la ENCJ, aunque durante este periodo se han mantenido los contactos y supervisado los avances en la situación de la independencia judicial en el país.
