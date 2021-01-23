Las primeras palabras de Trump tras dejar la Casa Blanca: "Haremos algo, pero todavía no"

madrid
El expresidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump. ha asegurado que hará "algo, aunque "todavía no" en sus primeras declaraciones tras abandonar la Casa Blanca en las que no ha relevado más detalles sobre sus planes futuros.
Trump, que abandonó la residencia oficial unas horas antes de la investidura de su sucesor, Joe Biden, como nuevo presidente del país, fue visto por primera vez en uno de sus clubs de golf en Florida este viernes.
"Haremos algo, pero todavía no", le explicó a un reportero de Washington Examiner, mientras se sentaba a comer y antes de que uno de sus asesores cortara la interacción entre el periodista y el exmandatario.
Trump ha dejado entrever que plantea postularse como candidato a las elecciones presidenciales de 2024, e incluso ha llegado a proponer la creación de un nuevo partido, el Partido Patriótico, después de las desavenencias que ha tenido con el Partido Republicano en su etapa final como presidente.
Unas horas antes de estas primeras palabras, el Senado estadounidense confirmaba que el impeachment comenzará la semana del 8 de febrero, a pesar de los intentos republicanos de aplazarlo hasta final de mes.
Trump enfrentará un juicio político para impedir que postule a algún cargo de la administración pública por su papel en la toma del Capitolio del pasado 6 de enero.
Existe cierto consenso tanto entre republicanos como entre demócratas de que las palabras del que todavía era presidente en un discurso alentaron a una turba de sus seguidores a asaltar el emblemático edificio, sin embargo es incierto que suficientes senadores republicanos –se necesitan 17– apoyen el proceso de destitución.
