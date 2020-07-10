Estás leyendo: Israel multará desde hoy a los clientes de la prostitución

Israel multará desde hoy a los clientes de la prostitución

La nueva ley ha sido anunciada a la vez que un programa complementario que facilitará la inclusión económica y social de trabajadores y trabajadoras sexuales.

La publicación en el BOE ha causado tanto estupor como indignación entre el movimiento feminista y ahonda en un debate que ya tiene un largo recorrido, el de si la prostitución debe ser o no regulada. | EFE
Los clientes de la prostitución en el país serán multados con sanciones de entre 2.000 y 75.300 shekels (entre 500 y 19.000 euros, unos 570-22.000 dólares). | EFE

EFE

Israel ha anunciado una ley a través de la cual los clientes de la prostitución en el país serán multados con sanciones de entre 2.000 y 75.300 shekels (entre 500 y 19.000 euros, unos 570-22.000 dólares).

La ley, aprobada a principios de 2019, entró en vigor este viernes y no prohíbe el ejercicio de la prostitución, sino el hecho de pagar por sexo, castigando a quienes usen estos servicios con una multa inicial de 2.000 shekels y quienes reincidan en un plazo de tres años deberán pagar el doble.

Además, la norma permite presentar cargos penales contra clientes de la prostitución, con una multa máxima de 75.300 shekels.

La implementación de la nueva norma se produce de forma simultánea a un plan de rehabilitación para quienes ejercen la prostitución, con un presupuesto de 90 millones de shekels (23 millones de euros, 26 millones de dólares).

En el programa de ayudas para trabajadoras y trabajadores sexuales se incluye a las mujeres trans

En dicho programa se incluirá asistencia médica para trabajadoras y trabajadores sexuales, ayudas de alojamiento, la creación de centros de día en Jerusalén y Tel Aviv y de hogares para mujeres transgénero, educación preventiva para jóvenes y tratamientos de rehabilitación para adictos a la prostitución.

El ministro israelí de Justicia, Avi Nissenkorn ha destacado en su cuenta de la red social Twitter, que "las mujeres no son una propiedad y sus cuerpos no están para ser arrendados, bajo ningún precio". 

