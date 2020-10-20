barcelona
El 41% de las mujeres refugiadas del Campo de Moria, en la isla griega de Lesbos, han sufrido abusos sexuales, según un estudio del Grupo de Acción Comunitaria (GAC), especializado en la investigación en los ámbitos de la salud mental, la violencia política y los derechos humanos.
Estos datos han llevado al GAC a afirmar que el campo de Moria "ha constituido en su conjunto un espacio de tortura para los miles de solicitantes de asilo que han pasado en los últimos años", según ha recogido en un comunicado este martes la ONG catalana Casa Nostra Casa Vostra.
El informe destaca también que el 100% de los refugiados del campo, que quedó destruido por un incendio el pasado mes de septiembre, ha pasado hambre; que el 91,3% ha sufrido enfermedades por contacto con aguas fecales o agentes patógenos; y que el 100% tenía restringida la posibilidad de ir al baño o ducharse.
El estudio
El estudio describe situaciones de privación indirecta de sueño, falta de alimentación mínima y adecuada, exposición a temperaturas extremas y aislamiento comunicativo, además de "constantes humillaciones, amenazas y violencia ejercida por parte de funcionarios públicos".
En base a estos indicadores, el GAC ha afirmado que "la política migratoria está diseñada con fines de ejemplarización, persuasión y castigo hacia las personas que consiguen atravesar la fortaleza que conforman las fronteras europeas".
El estudio, titulado Arquitectura de la tortura en Europa, se ha realizado a partir de 160 entrevistas que, según sus impulsores, constituyen una "muestra representativa de la realidad en el campo, con respecto al género, la nacionalidad y la edad", y cuyas respuestas han sido validadas con instrumentos de evaluación internacionales.
