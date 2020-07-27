MadridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores del Reino Unido ha actualizado este lunes sus recomendaciones de viaje y desaconseja ahora visitar las Islas Canarias y Baleares además de la España peninsular por el riesgo de contagio por la covid-19.
En su página web, el Foreign Office precisa que la recomendación cubre "todo el país", mientras que hasta ahora las islas estaban exentas, al presentar menos incidencia del virus.
Este cambio de posición se produce mientras el Gobierno británico y el español están en conversaciones para crear posibles corredores aéreos que eximieran a los viajeros procedentes de las islas de cumplir una cuarentena a su llegada al Reino Unido.
