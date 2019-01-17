La Cámara de los Comunes británica debatirá y votará el 'plan B' para la salida de la Unión Europea el próximo 29 de enero, exactamente dos meses antes de que venza el plazo para que Reino Unido abandone el bloque comunitario con o sin un acuerdo de por medio.
Tras el rechazo de los diputados el martes al Tratado de Retirada pactado por el Gobierno de Theresa May, el Ejecutivo expondrá el lunes una vía alternativa con la que espera solventar el actual punto muerto, si bien por ahora no se ha concretado nada al respecto.
La líder de los conservadores en la Cámara de los Comunes, Andrea Leadsom, ha confirmado que tras el discurso de la 'premier' el 21 de enero, "habrá todo un día de debates sobre la moción el 29 de enero". Será entonces cuando los legisladores se pronunciarán formalmente sobre el 'plan B'.
Comentarios
