Una reportera demandará al boxeador Pulev, que la besó sin su consentimiento

La reportera Jennifer Ravalo contrató a una abogada y emprenderá una acción legal contra el pugilista búlgaro Kubrat Pulev, quien sin consentimiento de ella la besó en la boca durante una entrevista que le realizaba en el cuadrilátero tras haber concluido una pelea.

Ravalo será representada legalmente por la abogada de derechos de la mujer Gloria Allred, quien ya solicitó a la Comisión Atlética del Estado de California que investigue a Pulev y suspenda su licencia de boxeo.

Los hechos sucedieron el pasado sábado después de que Pulev noqueó al rumano Bogdan Dinu para conseguir su séptima victoria consecutiva. Ravalo, que trabaja como reportera con el nombre de Jenny SuShe para Las Vegas Sports Daily, le preguntó si creía que con su victoria debería darle una oportunidad al inglés Tyson Fury.

En ese momento Pulev respondió que "sí", luego le sujetó la cabeza y la besó en la boca, de acuerdo con las imágenes del vídeo. Pulev publicó en Twitter que él y Ravalo son amigos, y que incluso después del incidente ambos se rieron de lo que sucedió en el cuadrilátero.

Bruh wtf is this interview man lmao! Pulev is alpha af. (Watch until end) pic.twitter.com/sUoiqFprhi — NBT BOXING (@BoxingNbt) 24 de marzo de 2019

Ravalo dijo que "no supe cómo responder" ante la actitud del boxeador búlgaro. Agregó que "comencé la entrevista y, a la mitad, me agarró la cara y me besó. Me sorprendí, me avergoncé y no supe cómo responder. Luego caminé hacia una mesa para poner mis artículos en una mochila. Llegó él y apretó con ambas manos mi trasero. Luego se alejó sin decirme nada y se echó a reír", dijo la reportera en una conferencia de prensa.

For the most commented kiss in the world! pic.twitter.com/T1Ktlprff4 — Kubrat Pulev (@KubratPulev) 26 de marzo de 2019

Agregó que "no alenté ni consentí a que el señor Pulev me besara o me agarrase por detrás". La reportera negó ser amiga de Pulev, quien dijo además que como prueba de su amistad, al concluir el combate ella asistió a una fiesta en la que él junto con sus amigos celebraban el triunfo.

"Me sentí humillada y ninguna mujer debería ser tratada de esta manera"

Ravalo dijo en ese sentido que un amigo suyo la invitó a la fiesta y que ella asistió para tener oportunidad de continuar su trabajo y hacer más entrevistas. "El señor Pulev no se unió hasta el final de la noche. Actuó como si nada hubiera pasado, pero al final de la fiesta me pidió que eliminara del vídeo el beso", explicó Ravalo sobre su participación en la fiesta de celebración que organizó el púgil búlgaro.

"No lo eliminé, lo publiqué porque quería que la gente viera lo que me había hecho. Quería que él fuera responsable. No quería que se saliera con la suya. Lo que me hizo fue repugnante", comentó Ravalo. "Me sentí humillada y ninguna mujer debería ser tratada de esta manera".

La Comisión de California ha emitido una declaración diciendo que se está tomando en serio el incidente y que Pulev tendrá que comparecer en una audiencia antes de que le otorgue la licencia para pelear en el estado nuevamente.