Stephen King Stephen King: "Donald Trump da más miedo que cualquiera de mis libros"

El escritor admitió que predijo que una figura autoritaria similar al presidente de Estados Unidos podría llegar al poder en su libro de 1979, 'La zona muerta'.

Stephen King: 'Donald Trump da más miedo que cualquiera de mis libros'. Reuters

La obra de Stephen King ha sido adaptada en numerosas ocasiones en los últimos años, con títulos como It, Cementerio de Animales o Castle Rock y aunque King es considerado el maestro del terror, hay algo que asusta al autor más que sus escalofriantes historias: la presidencia de Donald Trump.

Durante una entrevista con NowThisNews, a King le preguntaron si pensaba que la presidencia de Trump daba más miedo que cualquiera de sus novelas. "La respuesta corta a eso es sí, lo creo. Creo que es más aterrador", dijo el escritor.

Sin embargo, King admitió que predijo que una figura autoritaria similar al presidente de Estados Unidos podría llegar al poder en su libro de 1979, La zona muerta. Una obra que fue adaptada al cine por David Cronenberg en 1983.

"Estaba convencido de que era posible que surgiera un político que estuviera fuera de la corriente principal y que estuviera dispuesto a decir cualquier cosa que captara la atención del pueblo estadounidense", explicó.

La zona muerta narra la historia de un hombre de negocios convertido en un político hambriento de poder llamado Greg Stillson. King describió al personaje como alguien que diría "cosas locas que nadie creería, o eso creíamos, hasta que llegó Donald Trump".

Para el escritor, su preocupación era "que alguien como Greg Stillson pudiera ser elegido y ascender, convertirse en presidente de Estados Unidos y comenzar la Tercera Guerra Mundial", agregó King. "Pero parece que tenemos a Greg Stillson como presidente de los Estados Unidos", bromeó.

La obra de King regresará a la gran pantalla en septiembre con It: Capítulo 2. Además, la cadena CBS prepara The Stand, serie basada en la novela de King que ya ha confirmado la presencia del cantante Marilyn Manson.

