Este viernes, la Justicia ha imputado con dos cargos por desacato al Congreso a Steve Bannon, ultraderechista y exasesor del expresidente Donald Trump. Según informa Efe, el motivo ha sido no haber respondido a una citación del comité legislativo que investiga el asalto al Capitolio del enero pasado.
Esto sucede después de que el 21 de octubre la Cámara de Representantes de EEUU declarara en desacato a Bannon por rechazar una comparecencia ante el comité investigador del asalto al Capitolio. Esta declaración pasó al Departamento de Justicia, que debía decidir si seguir adelante con el proceso.
Además, este lunes, Trump interpuso una demanda para mantener ocultos unos documentos sobre el asalto al Capitolio. Acto seguido Bannon se excusó en la misma para no comparecer ante el comité. Esta demanda evitaría que ciertos documentos relacionados con el suceso vean la luz.
Por su parte, el comité legislativo detalló en su citación que cree que Bannon tiene información en su poder, suficientemente relevante para comprender lo ocurrido el 6 de enero.
Así lo informó el Departamento de Justicia en un comunicado, en el que se precisan dos cargos: uno por su negativa a comparecer ante dicho comité y el segundo por no querer entregar documentos.
Un caso penal contra Bannon podría tardar años en resolverse ante la Justicia. Pues, según la cadena de televisión CNN, este tipo de causas por desacato al Congreso se han visto históricamente desvirtuadas, bien por jurados afines a los acusados, bien por las apelaciones.
