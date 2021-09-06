Estás leyendo: Los talibanes ejecutan a una policía embarazada

La mujer, que trabajaba en una prisión de Kabul, fue asesinada el sábado en la provincia de Ghor, en el oeste de Afganistán, delante de su marido, según denuncia un activista afgano que reside fuera del país.

Milicianos talibanes habrían matado este pasado sábado a una policía embarazada identificada como Negarah en la provincia de Ghor, en el oeste de Afganistán. La mujer trabajaba en una prisión antes de la toma de Kabul por parte de los talibanes, el pasado 15 de agosto.

Negarah habría sido ejecutada este sábado por la noche delante de su marido y un hijo suyo, según ha denunciado un activista afgano, Hasán Hakimi, quien reside fuera del país. Dos antiguos funcionarios de Ghor han confirmado la información en declaraciones bajo condición de anonimato.

"Nos preocupan las mujeres que trabajaban para la Policía, en las casa francas y en la Dirección de Asuntos de la Mujer", ha explicado Hakimi en declaraciones a la agencia de noticias DPA. "Los talibán les han amenazado en muchas ocasiones", ha añadido.

Hakimi ha criticado a los talibán por su supuesta "amnistía general" anunciada tras la toma de Kabul y ha asegurado que estos actos contradicen sus palabras.

Varios periodistas han compartido imágenes en redes sociales que corresponderían a la mujer, cubierta de sangre. Un vídeo cuya autenticidad no ha podido ser verificada muestra a un adolescente, al parecer el hijo de Negarah, que explica que tres hombres que se identificaron como muyahidines entraron en su casa y mataron a su madre frente a él.

"Mi madre estaba embarazada de ocho meses. El Gobierno debe averiguar si eran talibán, del Estado Islámico o de qué", afirma el joven.

