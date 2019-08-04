Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Tiroteo en El Paso Las autoridades de EEUU consideran el tiroteo de Texas como "terrorismo doméstico"

"Vamos a hacer lo que hacemos a los terroristas en este país, que es ofrecer una justicia rápida y segura", indicó John Bash, fiscal federal para el distrito oeste de Texas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un vehículo de la Policía se estaciona en las inmediaciones del centro comercial de El Paso donde un hombre de 21 años asesinó a veinte personas. EFE/Larry W. Smith

Un vehículo de la Policía se estaciona en las inmediaciones del centro comercial de El Paso donde un hombre de 21 años asesinó a veinte personas. EFE/Larry W. Smith

Las autoridades de EEUU aseguraron este domingo que están tratando la investigación del tiroteo que el sábado dejó al menos 20 muertos en un centro comercial El Paso (Texas), ciudad fronteriza con México, como un caso de "terrorismo doméstico" y "delito de odio".

El fiscal del distrito de El Paso, Jaime Esparza, anunció que buscará la "pena capital" para el hombre acusado de la matanza, que además dejó al menos 26 heridos.

"Estamos tratando esto como un caso de terrorismo doméstico y vamos a hacer lo que hacemos a los terroristas en este país, que es ofrecer una justicia rápida y segura", indicó John Bash, fiscal federal para el distrito oeste de Texas, quien compareció junto a Esparza en rueda de prensa.

Previamente los investigadores habían apuntado a un posible vínculo del sospechoso, Patrick Crusius, con un manifiesto publicado en internet que alerta de "la invasión hispana de Texas".

Crusius, de 21 años, se encuentra detenido en la cárcel del condado de El Paso.

Texas es uno de los estados que cuenta con pena de muerte, por lo que la sentencia podría conllevar la ejecución del acusado.

El Paso es una ciudad fronteriza con México con cerca de 700.000 habitantes y, según datos del censo, más del 80% de la población es de origen hispano.

El centro comercial donde se produjo el tiroteo se encuentra muy cerca de la frontera con México y es muy popular entre los ciudadanos como lugar de compra durante los fines de semana.

El presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, confirmó que tres ciudadanos mexicanos están entre los fallecidos y al menos seis entre los heridos.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas