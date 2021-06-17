Estás leyendo: El Tribunal Supremo de EEUU salva la reforma sanitaria de Obama

El Tribunal Supremo de EEUU salva la reforma sanitaria de Obama

Esta es la tercera vez que el Tribunal Supremo de EEUU acude al rescate de la pieza más importante del legado del expresidente, una ley sanitaria que ha dado cobertura a más de 20 millones de personas y que los republicanos llevan una década tratando de derogar.

WASHINGTON

El Tribunal Supremo de EEUU salvó este jueves la reforma sanitaria de 2010, conocida como Obamacare, al fallar en contra de una coalición de estados liderados por Texas que argumentaban que partes de la ley eran inconstitucionales. 

Esta es la tercera vez que el Tribunal Supremo de EEUU acude al rescate de la pieza más importante del legado del expresidente Barack Obama (2009-2017), una ley sanitaria que ha dado cobertura a más de 20 millones de personas en Estados Unidos y que los republicanos llevan una década tratando de derogar. 

De los nueve jueces del Tribunal Supremo, siete fallaron a favor de la ley de Obama y dos en contra.

