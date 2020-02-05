Estás leyendo: Trump supera el 'impeachment': el Senado le absuelve de los cargos de abuso de poder y de obstrucción al Congreso

La decisión de absolver a Trump alcanzó los votos suficientes con 34 senadores que lo consideraron "no culpable".

Donald Trump este miércoles, antes de reunirse con Juan Gauidó. | EFE
Donald Trump este miércoles, antes de reunirse con Juan Gauidó. | EFE

Washington

efe

El Senado de Estados Unidos, de mayoría de republicana, absolvió hoy al presidente del país, Donald Trump, del cargo de abuso de poder por presiones a Ucrania en la votación final del juicio político. Del mismo modo, Trump ha sido absuelto del cargo de obstrucción al Congreso en la votación final del juicio político al que fue sometido por sus presiones a Ucrania.

La decisión de absolver a Trump alcanzó los votos suficientes con 34 senadores que lo consideraron "no culpable".

