Turquía invade el norte de Siria en su ofensiva contra las milicias kurdas

Unidades terrestres del Ejército turco penetraron en el noreste del país tras varias horas de bombardeos aéreos y artilleros.

09/10/2019 - Turquía bombardea a las fuerzas kurdas en el noreste de Siria. / APF - DELIL SOULEIMAN

Turquía bombardea a las fuerzas kurdas en el noreste de Siria. / APF - DELIL SOULEIMAN

Unidades terrestres del Ejército turco, apoyadas por milicias sirias, penetraron este miércoles en el noreste de Siria en el marco de su ofensiva contra las fuerzas kurdas, después de varias horas de bombardeos aéreos y artilleros, informó el ministerio de Defensa turco en su cuenta en Twitter.

(Habrá ampliación)

