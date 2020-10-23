Estás leyendo: Un investigador holandés consigue entrar en la cuenta de Twitter de Trump adivinando su contraseña

Gevers asegura que la cuenta de Twitter del presidente estadounidense no tenía ni la verificación en dos pasos. Una seguridad que sí se activó al día siguiente cuando el experto holandés informó a los servicios de seguridad estadounidenses sobre la poca seguridad que había.

El presidente de los Estados Unidos Donald J. Trump, en el debate presidencial. EFE / EPA / SHAWN THEW / Archivo
El presidente de los Estados Unidos Donald J. Trump, en el debate presidencial. EFE / EPA / SHAWN THEW / Archivo

Un investigador holandés adivinó la contraseña de la cuenta de Twitter del presidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump, que fue presuntamente hackeada la semana pasada.

Victor Gevers, probó en su quinto intento la contraseña "maga2020!" y funcionó. Maga son las siglas del eslogan de campaña que Trump usa normalmente: Make America Great Again.

Con ello el experto en seguridad tenía acceso a los mensajes directos del presidente estadounidense, podía publicar tuits a su nombre y cambiar su perfil, informó el periódico De Volkskrant. Gevers hizo capturas de pantalla para poder demostrar que había hackeado la cuenta del presidente estadounidense.

"Esperaba ser bloqueado después de cuatro intentos fallidos. O al menos que pidiese información adicional", dijo Gevers a De Volkskrant.

Twitter asegura que implementaron las medidas de seguridad de las cuentas relacionadas con las elecciones en los Estados Unidos. Y que no habían recibido información sobre un hackeo de la cuenta de Trump, agregó un portavoz de Twitter

A pesar de las declaraciones de la red social, Gevers asegura que la cuenta de Twitter del presidente no tenía ninguna seguridad, ni la verificación en dos pasos. Una seguridad que sí se activó al día siguiente, tras haberse puesto en contacto el experto holandés tanto con Trump como con los servicios del gobierno estadounidenses, para informarles sobre la poca seguridad que había en su cuenta.

Victor Gevers también fue uno de los tres piratas informáticos que consiguieron entrar en la cuenta del presidente en las anteriores elecciones de 2016. Supuestamente lo hizo de la misma manera, adivinando su contraseña. 

