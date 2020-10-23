madrid
Más de 48 millones de estadounidenses han votado ya de forma anticipada, una cifra que superó este jueves, cuando todavía quedan 12 días para los comicios, a los 47,2 que lo hicieron en 2016, hace cuatro años.
En total, 48.674.556 estadounidenses habían acudido este jueves a las urnas según datos de los estados recopilados por U.S. Elections Project, de los cuales 14.452.729 lo habían hecho presencialmente y 34.221.827 por correo.
Además, según el recuento del The Washington Post, 23 de los 50 estados del país han superado ya los votos anticipados de 2016. Estos datos apuntan a un gran incremento del voto anticipado ya sea debido a la pandemia del coronavirus o al entusiasmo que ha desatado la actual elección entre el presidente, Donald Trump, y el demócrata Joe Biden.
Las elecciones de 2016
En las elecciones de 2016 hubo una participación total del 55,7%, es decir algo más de 136,6 millones de votos. Los más de 48 millones de votos registrados este jueves indican que ya se ha cubierto un 35% de la participación total de 2016 y auguran, de nuevo, un aumento significativo este 2020.
Entre los estados con una mayor afluencia a las urnas están Texas con 5,9 millones, California con 5,1 y Florida con 4,2. El caso de Texas es especialmente significativo ya que esos 5,9 millones de votos a la fecha representan un 65,8% de la participación total en 2016, lo que muchos consideran un indicador de movilización del votante demócrata.
Otros estados que se auguran disputados este 2020 como Carolina del Norte o Georgia registran un 51,1% y un 54,2%, respectivamente, de su participación total en 2016.
La participación en las elecciones de EEUU es tradicionalmente baja y no supera la cota del 60% desde que en 1968 el republicano Richard Nixon se hizo por primera vez con la Casa Blanca.
