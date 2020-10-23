Estás leyendo: El voto anticipado en EEUU ha superado ya al de 2016 con más de 48 millones

El voto anticipado en EEUU ha superado ya al de 2016 con más de 48 millones

Una persona distribuye unas pegatinas que dicen "Yo voté", que se entregan a las personas tras votar en la puerta de un centro de votación en Miami, Florida (EEUU). EFE/Giorgio Viera/Archivo
Donald Trump y Joe Biden. /REUTERS/Brian Snyder.

Más de 48 millones de estadounidenses han votado ya de forma anticipada, una cifra que superó este jueves, cuando todavía quedan 12 días para los comicios, a los 47,2 que lo hicieron en 2016, hace cuatro años.

En total, 48.674.556 estadounidenses habían acudido este jueves a las urnas según datos de los estados recopilados por U.S. Elections Project, de los cuales 14.452.729 lo habían hecho presencialmente y 34.221.827 por correo.

Además, según el recuento del The Washington Post, 23 de los 50 estados del país han superado ya los votos anticipados de 2016. Estos datos apuntan a un gran incremento del voto anticipado ya sea debido a la pandemia del coronavirus o al entusiasmo que ha desatado la actual elección entre el presidente, Donald Trump, y el demócrata Joe Biden.

Las elecciones de 2016

En las elecciones de 2016 hubo una participación total del 55,7%, es decir algo más de 136,6 millones de votos. Los más de 48 millones de votos registrados este jueves indican que ya se ha cubierto un 35% de la participación total de 2016 y auguran, de nuevo, un aumento significativo este 2020.

Entre los estados con una mayor afluencia a las urnas están Texas con 5,9 millones, California con 5,1 y Florida con 4,2. El caso de Texas es especialmente significativo ya que esos 5,9 millones de votos a la fecha representan un 65,8% de la participación total en 2016, lo que muchos consideran un indicador de movilización del votante demócrata.

Otros estados que se auguran disputados este 2020 como Carolina del Norte o Georgia registran un 51,1% y un 54,2%, respectivamente, de su participación total en 2016.

La participación en las elecciones de EEUU es tradicionalmente baja y no supera la cota del 60% desde que en 1968 el republicano Richard Nixon se hizo por primera vez con la Casa Blanca.

