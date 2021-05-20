Estás leyendo: La UE acuerda poner en marcha el certificado covid este verano

Público
Público

La UE acuerda poner en marcha el certificado covid este verano

El certificado covid digital recoge información sobre si su portador ha recibido la vacuna, tiene una PCR negativa reciente o anticuerpos de una infección por coronavirus.

El comisionado de Justicia de la UE, Didier Reynders.
El comisionado de Justicia de la UE, Didier Reynders. Reuters

Madrid

Los países de la Unión Europea (UE) y el Parlamento Europeo llegaron este jueves a un acuerdo sobre el formato de un certificado de viaje que recoja información sobre si su portador ha recibido la vacuna, tiene una PCR negativa reciente o anticuerpos de una infección por coronavirus.

"Fumata blanca: tenemos un acuerdo sobre la propuesta de la Comisión para un certificado covid digital. Doy la bienvenida al acuerdo provisional de hoy alcanzado por el Parlamento Europeo y el Consejo. Logramos esta nueva herramienta en tiempo récord para salvaguardar la libertad de movimiento para todos los ciudadanos", escribió en Twitter el comisario europeo de Justicia, Didier Reynders.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público