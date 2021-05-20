La UE acuerda poner en marcha el certificado covid este verano

Madrid
Los países de la Unión Europea (UE) y el Parlamento Europeo llegaron este jueves a un acuerdo sobre el formato de un certificado de viaje que recoja información sobre si su portador ha recibido la vacuna, tiene una PCR negativa reciente o anticuerpos de una infección por coronavirus.
"Fumata blanca: tenemos un acuerdo sobre la propuesta de la Comisión para un certificado covid digital. Doy la bienvenida al acuerdo provisional de hoy alcanzado por el Parlamento Europeo y el Consejo. Logramos esta nueva herramienta en tiempo récord para salvaguardar la libertad de movimiento para todos los ciudadanos", escribió en Twitter el comisario europeo de Justicia, Didier Reynders.
(Habrá ampliación)
