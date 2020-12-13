Estás leyendo: La UE y Reino Unido pactan seguir negociando un acuerdo del brexit más allá de este domingo





efe

La Unión Europea (UE) y el Reino Unido continuarán negociando su futura relación comercial tras el Brexit, aseguró este domingo la presidenta de la Comisión Europea (CE), Ursula Von der Leyen, tras una conversación telefónica con el primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson.

"Hemos mandatado a nuestros equipos para que continúen las negociaciones" dijo Von der Leyen, en una declaración a la prensa al término de la conversación.

Ambos mandatarios se habían dado de plazo hasta hoy para tomar una decisión sobre el futuro de las negociaciones.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

