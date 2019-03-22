El principal sospechoso del tiroteo de Utrecht, ocurrido el pasado lunes, admitió este viernes ser el "responsable" de ese ataque, que se cobró la vida de tres personas, e insistió en que actuó "solo" y sin ayuda de terceros. En un comunicado, la Fiscalía holandesa explicó que Gökmen Tanis, turco de 37 años, detenido siete horas después del tiroteo en el interior de un tranvía en la plaza del 24 de Octubre, en el oeste de Utrecht, reconoció los hechos este viernes ante un juez de instrucción de la ciudad.
Tanis dio explicaciones "de todos los delitos penales" que ha cometido, según la Fiscalía, que se niega a dar detalles sobre los motivos que le llevaron a perpetrar el tiroteo y si tenía "un objetivo terrorista", porque la investigación sigue en marcha. Todavía no se le imputan cargos firmes y sigue siendo sospechoso de tres posibles delitos, entre ellos, asesinato múltiple y homicidio y amenaza con fines terroristas.
El sospechoso del tiroteo tiene una larga lista de antecedentes penales por delitos comunes, como robos, atracos, insultos a la autoridad y violación de una mujer, caso por el que aún debe dar cuenta ante un tribunal de Utrecht.
Por otro lado, el hombre de 40 años detenido el martes también por su posible relación con el tiroteo, ha sido liberado al no encontrarse evidencias de que ayudó a Tanis antes o durante el ataque, pero la Fiscalía explicó que su arresto se debía a que el sospechoso del tiroteo se había ocultado en su casa tras fugarse de las autoridades.
