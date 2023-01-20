Newsletters

Estás leyendo: La valentía de la mujer peruana en la 'toma de Lima'

Público
Público

La valentía de la mujer peruana en la 'toma de Lima'

Exigen el cierre del Congreso y la renuncia de la presidenta de Perú, Dina Boluarte, así como la convocatoria de elecciones generales y una asamblea constituyente.

Paolo Aguilar (EFE)

lima

Actualizado:
  • Las mujeres peruanas participan en la ‘toma de Lima’, una gran marcha nacional en la que exigen la renuncia de la presidenta Dina Boluarte y el cierre del Congreso.

    Paolo Aguilar (EFE)

    1 de 7

    La 'toma de Lima'

    Las mujeres peruanas participan en la 'toma de Lima', una gran marcha nacional en la que exigen la renuncia de la presidenta Dina Boluarte y el cierre del Congreso. 

  • Las mujeres peruanas participan en la ‘toma de Lima’, una gran marcha nacional en la que exigen la renuncia de la presidenta Dina Boluarte y el cierre del Congreso, así como la convocatoria a elecciones generales para este año y a una asamblea constituyen

    PAOLO AGUILAR (EFE)

    2 de 7

    Contra el olvido del Estado

    La 'toma de Lima' tuvo lugar este jueves en la capital de Perú, donde las mujeres expresaron su hartazgo por el olvido del Estado.

  • Las mujeres peruanas participan en la ‘toma de Lima’, una gran marcha nacional en la que exigen la renuncia de la presidenta Dina Boluarte y el cierre del Congreso, así como la convocatoria a elecciones generales para este año y a una asamblea constituyen

    PAOLO AGUILAR (EFE)

    3 de 7

    Blindaje policial

    La Policía formó grandes barreras para impedir el paso de los manifestantes a avenidas con instituciones públicas, lo que derivó en enfrentamientos.

  • Las mujeres peruanas participan en la ‘toma de Lima’, una gran marcha nacional en la que exigen la renuncia de la presidenta Dina Boluarte y el cierre del Congreso, así como la convocatoria a elecciones generales para este año y a una asamblea constituyen

    PAOLO AGUILAR (EFE)

    4 de 7

    "Dina asesina, renuncia genocida"

    Los manifestantes, ataviados con banderas de Perú y la wiphala (usada por algunas comunidades indígenas), gritaron lemas como "Dina asesina, renuncia genocida" y "Ni un muerto más, Dina renuncia".

  • Las mujeres peruanas participan en la ‘toma de Lima’, una gran marcha nacional en la que exigen la renuncia de la presidenta Dina Boluarte y el cierre del Congreso, así como la convocatoria a elecciones generales para este año y a una asamblea constituyen

    PAOLO AGUILAR (EFE)

    5 de 7

    "En Perú estamos viviendo una dictadura"

    "Es el colmo que los señores de Miraflores [barrio noble de Lima] no nos dejen protestar en contra de esta dictadura porque simplemente se dan cuenta que les favorece. Favorece a todos los grupos de poder del país. En Perú estamos viviendo una dictadura", se quejaba una manifestante.

  • Las mujeres peruanas participan en la ‘toma de Lima’, una gran marcha nacional en la que exigen la renuncia de la presidenta Dina Boluarte y el cierre del Congreso, así como la convocatoria a elecciones generales para este año y a una asamblea constituyen

    PAOLO AGUILAR (EFE)

    6 de 7

    A favor de un Gobierno elegido por el pueblo

    Los participantes en la marcha, convocada por sindicatos y diversas agrupaciones, consideran que el actual Gobierno no ha sido elegido por el pueblo y que la legitimidad le corresponde al expresidente Pedro Castillo, detenido y destituido tras su fallido autogolpe.

  • Las mujeres peruanas participan en la ‘toma de Lima’, una gran marcha nacional en la que exigen la renuncia de la presidenta Dina Boluarte y el cierre del Congreso, así como la convocatoria a elecciones generales para este año y a una asamblea constituyen

    PAOLO AGUILAR (EFE)

    7 de 7

    Gases lacrimógenos contra los manifestantes

    Una mujer cubre su nariz y boca para protegerse de los gases lacrimógenos lanzados por la Policía durante la 'toma de Lima'. Desde principios de diciembre, 54 personas han muerto en las protestas antigubernamentales en Perú.

Más fotonoticias

Etiquetas