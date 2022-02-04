Estás leyendo: El día a día de Ucrania, en imágenes

El día a día de Ucrania, en imágenes

Ucrania ha vuelto a la palestra de la actualidad por los rumores de guerra inminente, tal y como proclaman diplomáticos, servicios de inteligencia y la prensa mundial, pero los ciudadanos de a pie lo viven de otra manera.

Dnipro

  • Ballet Dnipro

    juan teixeira

    Ballet en Dnipro

    Ensayo de una obra de ballet en el Teatro-Opera de Dnipro. La vida sigue en Ucrania ajena al conflicto.

  • Cementerio militar

    juan Teixeira

    Cementerio de Dnipro

    Cementerio de Dnipro, donde hay enterrados más de 300 soldados caídos en la guerra en el este de Ucrania.

  • Repartidor Kiev

    Juan Teixeira

    Repartidor en Kiev

    Un repartidor de una empresa de comida a domicilio en la ciudad de Kiev.

  • Búnker soviético

    juan teixeira

    Búnker

    Interior de un búnker soviético acondicionado en la actualidad para albergar a más de 200 personas en caso de guerra con Rusia.

  • Mujeres en Ucrania

    juan teixeira

    La compra

    Dos mujeres caminan por la ciudad de Avdeevka, donde las condiciones económicas empeoran año tras año.

  • Fábrica en Ucrania

    juan teixeira

    La fábrica

    Un trabajador de la fábrica donde antiguamente trabajaban miles de empleados fabricando alta tecnología espacial. Hoy en día apenas tienen encargos y las instalaciones languidecen.

  • Conunidad judía Dnipro

    Juan Teixeira

    La comunidad judía

    Judíos rezando en la sinagoga de Dnipro, la mayor del mundo.

  • Mujer en Dnipro

    juan teixeira

    Vida en la calle

    Una mujer observa los anuncios en una calle de Dnipro.

