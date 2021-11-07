Estás leyendo: La gran nevada en China, en imágenes

La gran nevada en China, en imágenes

La nieve cubre buena parte del norte del país y su capital, Beijing. El temporal ha provocado cortes de carreteras y cancelaciones de vuelos y líneas de alta velocidad.

  • La gente se para en un área de visualización del Parque Jingshan y toman fotos de la Ciudad Prohibida cubierta por la nieve después de una nevada en Beijing, China

    WU HONG | EFE

    Temperaturas bajo 0 y rachas de viento 

    El temporal de nieve que azota parte del norte de China ha dejado los termómetros en negativo. También se han producido fuertes rachas de viento, por lo que el Centro Meteorológico Nacional ha emitido una alerta naranja.

  • La gente disfruta de las nevadas en el parque Jingshan.

    Tingshu Wang | reuters

    Comunicaciones afectadas

    Varios tramos de autopista próximos a Beijing ha sufrido cortes por la nieve. También se cancelaron vuelos en el aeropuerto de Hohhot, la capital de Mongolia Interior, algunos viajes de tren de alta velocidad y líneas de autobús. 

  • Un niño hacen un muñeco de nieve fuera del parque Jingshan después de una nevada en Beijing.

    WU HONG | EFE

    Más de 30 centímetros de nieve acumulada en algunas zonas

    La intensidad de la nevada sumada a las bajas temperaturas ha provocado que la nieve cuajara, llegándose a acumular en algunos puntos hasta 30 centímetros de nieve. 

  • La Ciudad Prohibida cubierta por la nieve después de una nevada en Beijing.

    WU HONG | EFE

    La nieve, bienvenida para los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno

    La cuenta atrás para la celebración de los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno en Beijing ya ha comenzado: tendrán lugar en febrero. Por eso, con la mente puesta en esta cita y en especial, en las competiciones de esquí, se ve con buenos ojos el manto blanco que cubre la ciudad. 

  • Tourists pose for pictures amid snowfall on a peak overlooking the Forbidden City at Jingshan Park, in Beijing

    TINGSHU WANG | REUTERS

    ¿Qué pasa con la limpieza de los barrios confinados por la pandemia?

    Las duras medidas impuestas por las autoridades chinas para contener el virus también afectan a la limpieza de las calles tras la nevada. Según han informado algunos medios estatales, por el momento no se retirará la nieve de los vecindarios con casos de covid-19.

  • La gente hace fila para ir a un área de observación para ver el paisaje nevado después de una nevada en Beijing.

    WU HONG | EFE

    Empieza a disiparse la tormenta

    En la tarde de este domingo, el cielo se despejó en la capital china. La tormenta se dirige ahora hacia el este del país. 

  • Un hombre sostiene un palo de selfie en medio de la nieve cerca de una torre de la esquina de la Ciudad Prohibida

    TINGSHU WANG | REUTERS

    Los turistas llenan los miradores y la Ciudad Prohibida

    Aunque las autoridades hayan llamado a la población a mantenerse bajo techo, algunos turistas han aprovechado para visitar y fotografiar algunas de las zonas más emblemáticas de la ciudad bajo la nieve.

  • Dos muñecos de nieve se ven en el parque Jingshan después de una nevada en Beijing

    WU HONG | EFE

    Más provincias en alerta

    Además de Beijing, Mongolia Interior, Hebei, Tianjin, Shandong, Liaoning, Jilin y Heilongjiang también activaron los niveles de máxima emergencia ante los pronósticos meteorológicos. 

