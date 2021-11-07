La gran nevada en China, en imágenes

madridActualizado:
Temperaturas bajo 0 y rachas de viento
El temporal de nieve que azota parte del norte de China ha dejado los termómetros en negativo. También se han producido fuertes rachas de viento, por lo que el Centro Meteorológico Nacional ha emitido una alerta naranja.
Comunicaciones afectadas
Varios tramos de autopista próximos a Beijing ha sufrido cortes por la nieve. También se cancelaron vuelos en el aeropuerto de Hohhot, la capital de Mongolia Interior, algunos viajes de tren de alta velocidad y líneas de autobús.
Más de 30 centímetros de nieve acumulada en algunas zonas
La intensidad de la nevada sumada a las bajas temperaturas ha provocado que la nieve cuajara, llegándose a acumular en algunos puntos hasta 30 centímetros de nieve.
La nieve, bienvenida para los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno
La cuenta atrás para la celebración de los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno en Beijing ya ha comenzado: tendrán lugar en febrero. Por eso, con la mente puesta en esta cita y en especial, en las competiciones de esquí, se ve con buenos ojos el manto blanco que cubre la ciudad.
¿Qué pasa con la limpieza de los barrios confinados por la pandemia?
Las duras medidas impuestas por las autoridades chinas para contener el virus también afectan a la limpieza de las calles tras la nevada. Según han informado algunos medios estatales, por el momento no se retirará la nieve de los vecindarios con casos de covid-19.
Empieza a disiparse la tormenta
En la tarde de este domingo, el cielo se despejó en la capital china. La tormenta se dirige ahora hacia el este del país.
Los turistas llenan los miradores y la Ciudad Prohibida
Aunque las autoridades hayan llamado a la población a mantenerse bajo techo, algunos turistas han aprovechado para visitar y fotografiar algunas de las zonas más emblemáticas de la ciudad bajo la nieve.
Más provincias en alerta
Además de Beijing, Mongolia Interior, Hebei, Tianjin, Shandong, Liaoning, Jilin y Heilongjiang también activaron los niveles de máxima emergencia ante los pronósticos meteorológicos.
