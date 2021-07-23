Estás leyendo: El incendio 'Dixie' en imágenes

El incendio 'Dixie' en imágenes

El humo del gran incendio que devora el norte de California provoca mala calidad del aire en ciudades como Nueva York o Washington. 

Agencias

madrid

  • Las llamas devoran un árbol en el incendio del Parque Nacional de Plumas.

    JOHN G. MABANGLO/efe

    El fuego quema un árbol en Plumas

    Las llamas devoran un árbol en el incendio del Parque Nacional de Plumas en el norte de California.

  • Una columna de humo en el incendio Dixie

    DAVID SWANSON/ REUTERS

    Una columna de humo provocada por Dixie

    El humo cubre una ladera de una montaña del Parque Nacional de Plumas en California por el incendio Dixie.

  • Los bomberos trabajan en fila en la extinción del fuego en California.

    DAVID SWANSON/ REUTERS

    Bomberos dirigiéndose a apagar el fuego

    Siete bomberos en fila equipados para trabajar en la extinción del fuego en California.

  • Los bomberos trabajan en las labores de extinción subidos a un tanque de agua para extinguir las llamas.

    DAVID SWANSON/ REUTERS

    Bomberos extinguiendo el fuego desde un tren

    Los bomberos trabajan subidos a un tren con un tanque de agua para extinguir las llamas.

  • Los bomberos trabajan apagando el fuego sobre un tren con un tanque de agua , en ese momento atraviesan un puente.

    DAVID SWANSON/ REUTERS

    Los bomberos atraviesan un puente mientras apagan las llamas

    Las labores de extinción llevadas a cabo desde un tren con un tanque de agua que atraviesa parte del Parque Nacional de Plumas.

  • Las llamas devoran las torres de electricidad en el norte de California mientras el incendio sigue creciendo por el Parque de Plumas.

    DAVID SWANSON/ REUTERS

    Las llamas llegan al tendido eléctrico 

    Las llamas devoran las torres de electricidad en el norte de California mientras el incendio sigue creciendo por el Parque de Plumas.

