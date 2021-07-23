El incendio 'Dixie' en imágenes

JOHN G. MABANGLO\/efeEl fuego quema un \u00e1rbol en PlumasLas llamas devoran un \u00e1rbol en el incendio del Parque Nacional de Plumas en el norte de California.DAVID SWANSON\/ REUTERSUna columna de humo provocada por DixieEl humo cubre una ladera de una monta\u00f1a del Parque Nacional de Plumas en California por el incendio Dixie.DAVID SWANSON\/ REUTERSBomberos dirigi\u00e9ndose a apagar el fuegoSiete bomberos en fila equipados para trabajar en la extinci\u00f3n del fuego en California.DAVID SWANSON\/ REUTERSBomberos extinguiendo el fuego desde un trenLos bomberos trabajan subidos a un tren con un tanque de agua para extinguir las llamas.DAVID SWANSON\/ REUTERSLos bomberos atraviesan un puente mientras apagan las llamasLas labores de extinci\u00f3n llevadas a cabo desde un tren con un tanque de agua que atraviesa parte del Parque Nacional de Plumas.DAVID SWANSON\/ REUTERSLas llamas llegan al tendido el\u00e9ctrico Las llamas devoran las torres de electricidad en el norte de California mientras el incendio sigue creciendo por el Parque de Plumas.
