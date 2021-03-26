Estás leyendo: Latas y botellas, proyectadas en la fachada del Ministerio de Transición Ecológica para una ley de residuos ambiciosa

Latas y botellas, proyectadas en la fachada del Ministerio de Transición Ecológica para una ley de residuos ambiciosa

Las entidades y personas impulsoras de la campaña #GobiernoDesplastíficanosYA han organizado esta proyección como una llamada urgente para reclamar una Ley de Residuos a la altura de la crisis ambiental en la que nos encontramos.

  • El ministerio de Transición ecológica, engalanado con fotos de latas y botellas abandonadas.

    Por una Ley de Residuos en 2021

    Impulsada por diferentes entidades y personas, este acto cierra la campaña #GobiernoDesplastifícanosYA, a través de la cual, la ciudadanía ha pedido poder devolver los envases de bebidas a la tienda para conseguir que más del 90% de latas, botellas y bricks se reutilicen y reciclen en vez de acabar enterradas, quemadas o perdidas por millones, como sucede hoy en día.

    Más de 10.000 imágenes

    La proyección ha sido el acto final de la campaña #GobiernoDesplastíficanosYA en la que personas de todo el territorio han mandado más de 10.000 imágenes de latas y botellas abandonadas en ciudades, pueblos, bosques y playas para reclamar una solución: que se ponga en marcha lo antes posible un Sistema de Depósito, como pasa en más de 40 países y regiones del mundo donde, gracias a esta medida, más del 90% de los envases de bebidas se reciclan y reutilizan en vez de perderse.

    30 millones de envases

    Cada día en el Estado español, 30 millones de latas, botellas y bricks acaban en un vertedero, en una incineradora o perdidas en el medio ambiente.

    Una medida necesaria

    Con esta acción, la ciudadanía pide a la vicepresidenta Ribera que empiece a poner fin a la crisis de residuos y permita que las bebidas se vendan con depósito para que podamos devolver latas y botellas a la tienda y evitar así que estos envases contaminen nuestra salud y nuestro entorno.

