Estás leyendo: La manifestación de Fridays For Future en Glasgow, en imágenes

COP26

La manifestación de Fridays For Future en Glasgow, en imágenes

Este viernes una multitud de jóvenes ecologistas han salido a las calles de Glasgow a protestar por la "hipocresía" de los políticos en las Cumbres del Clima de la que hablaba hace unos días Greta Thunberg.

glasgow

Actualizado:
  • 5/11/2021 Manifestantes en la marcha de Fridays for Future

    yves herman

    1 de 7

    Cambio climático

    Durante la manifestación, han coreado lemas como "el cambio climático es una guerra de los ricos contra los pobres" o "¿qué es lo que queremos?: ¡Justicia climática!".​

  • Pancartas de la manifestación de Fridays for Future de este viernes en Glasgow.

    Russell Cheyne

    2 de 7

    Racismo

    Una de las reivindicaciones de la manifestación de este viernes ha sido que no hay justicia climática sin justicia racial.

  • 'No hay planeta B', en la marcha de Fridays for Future

    Russell Cheyne

    3 de 7

    "No hay planeta B"

    Una de las pancartas clásicas de las manifestaciones contra el cambio climático radica en que "no hay un planeta B".

  • Pancartas de la marcha de Fridays for Future de Glasgow

    HANNAH MCKAY

    4 de 7

    Críticas a los políticos

    Una de las principales reivindicaciones de esta manifestación ha sido contra los políticos, que, según los activistas, deberían dejar de "perder el tiempo y engañar a la gente en reuniones como la COP26"

  • Pancarta de 'The wrong Amazon is burning' en la marcha de Fridays for Future

    dYLAN MARTINEZ

    5 de 7

    Empresas

    "Se está quemando el Amazon (en español, Amazonas) incorrecto" ha sido una de las pancartas que han portado los jóvenes en la manifestación de Fridays for Future.

  • Multitud de personas han acudido a la manifestación de Fridays for Future
    6 de 7

    Pancartas

    Las calles de Glasgow se han llenado de pancartas durante la marcha de Fridays for Future.

  • Estudiantes sujetando una pancarta durante la marcha de Fridays for Future
    7 de 7

    Estudiantes

    Grupos de estudiantes abogan por un movimiento masivo de clase trabajadora socialista que acabe con el cambio climático.

