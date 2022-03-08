Estás leyendo: MAPA | Así avanzan las tropas rusas en Ucrania

Guerra Rusia-Ucrania MAPA | Así avanzan las tropas rusas en Ucrania

El gran objetivo de el Kremlin es llegar a Kiev.

MADRID

Actualizado:
  • Mapa actualizado a 8 de marzo de 2022 de la invasión de Rusia a Ucrania.

    Así avanzan las tropas rusas en el 13 día de la guerra en Ucrania

    Las tropas rusas siguen avanzando en Ucrania, al igual que los ataques, pese al acuerdo de crear corredores humanitarios. El objetivo de el Kremlin es llegar a Kiev y cortar toda comunicación de Ucrania por el mar.​

