Unas 80 personas protestan contra la monarquía en Ibiza

Los manifestantes leyeron un manifiesto en el que aseguraban que la figura del rey "solo es la cara visible de un entramado de instituciones postfranquistas que imponen cada día leyes injustas y democráticamente inaceptables".

Manifestantes convocados por CGT díEivissa i Formentera, Eivissa pel Dret a Decidir y ARA protestan contra la visita de los reyes a Ibiza, este lunes, después de que se desvelara que don Juan Carlos está en Emiratos Árabes Unidos. EFE/ Sergio G. Canizares
Manifestantes convocados por CGT díEivissa i Formentera, Eivissa pel Dret a Decidir y ARA protestan contra la visita de los reyes a Ibiza, este lunes EFE/ Sergio G. Canizares

IBIZA

efe

Unas 80 personas han protestado este lunes contra la monarquía y la visita del rey a Ibiza a partir de las 20.00 horas en una concentración en la Plaza de sa Graduada de Vila convocada por el partido Ara Eivissa, el sindicato CGT y la plataforma ciudadana Ibiza por el Derecho a Decidir.

La concentración, que pese a superar la previsión de 30 asistentes de los convocantes se ha realizado manteniendo la distancia de seguridad para prevenir contagios de coronavirus, ha tenido como lema "Ibiza no tiene rey" y ha comenzado media hora después de que los reyes Felipe VI y Letizia  finalizaran su recorrido por Sant Antoni y emprendieran su regreso a Mallorca.

Durante la protesta se han leído dos manifiestos con críticas a la monarquía y al rey emérito Juan Carlos I, y con reivindicaciones a favor de la república.

El manifiesto de Ara Eivissa y de la plataforma Ibiza por el Derecho a Decidir ha señalado que en las Pitiusas cada día son más las personas que rechazan "sin fisuras" la figura del rey, porque "solo es la cara visible de un entramado de instituciones postfranquistas que imponen cada día leyes injustas y democráticamente inaceptables".

