Acuerdo de Podemos y PSOE para gobernar La Rioja

El pacto junto a IU acaba con 24 años de gobierno ininterrumpido del PP.

La diputada de Podemos Raquel Romero (a la izquierda) ha tumbado la investidura de la socialista Concha Andreu como presidenta de La Rioja. / EFE

La diputada de Podemos Raquel Romero (a la izquierda) tras tumbar la investidura de la socialista Concha Andreu como presidenta de La Rioja. / EFE

PSOE, Izquierda Unida y Podemos-Equo han alcanzado este martes un acuerdo para gobernar La Rioja con medidas "progresistas y de izquierdas", según han informado las tres formaciones en un breve comunicado.

Este pacto supone el fin de 24 años ininterrumpidos de ejecutivos populares en dicha comunidad autónoma. El plazo legal para formar gobierno termina el 16 de septiembre.

El acuerdo alcanzado "garantiza la gobernabilidad y estabilidad" de la región durante la X Legislatura autonómica (2019-2023), han recordado.

Los detalles del acuerdo se conocerán este miércoles, cuando, según han señalado, comparecerán las tres formaciones políticas para firmar el documento, explicar y valorar el acuerdo alcanzado.

El pacto en La Rioja entre socialistas y Unidas Podemos fue abordado en junio pasado, pero quedó en el aire tras la ruptura entre  IU y Podemos. El PSOE firmó con IU un acuerdo programático y quedó pendiente la aceptación de Podemos, que llegó a reclamar tres consejerías.

