Admitida la demanda de Baraka contra BBVA, DCN y Merlin por la Operación Chamartín

El grupo reclama 713 millones de euros por incumplimiento de contrato por los derechos de reversión correspondientes a los terrenos donde se planea Madrid Nuevo Norte.

Maqueta del proyecto Madrid Nuevo Norte, lo que anteriormente se conocía como Operación Chamartín, uno de los mayores proyectos urbanísticos de Europa. E.P.

La demanda interpuesta por el grupo Baraka contra el BBVA, el Distrito Castellana Norte (DCN) y Merlin ha sido admitida a trámite en el Juzgado número 40 de Madrid. El grupo reclama 713 millones de euros por incumplimiento de contrato por los derechos de reversión en la Operación Chamartín.

Así lo ha confirmado Baraka a través de un comunicado, en donde resalta que ha enviado un burofax a las auditoras KPMG y Deloitte para "advertirles de la obligación, según normativas, de comunicarlo como contingencia en sus balances para claridad del accionista".

La demanda se registró el pasado mes de octubre, en la que solicitaba la apertura de juicio ordinario para que se condene a BBVA y a DCN, al sostener que "están obligadas contractualmente a satisfacer los derechos de reversión derivados del procedimiento expropiatorio de los recintos ferroviarios de Chamartín y Fuencarral".

El grupo dirigido por el empresario Trinitario Casanova recordó entonces que, mediante Baraka Capital Group, adquirió la práctica totalidad de los derechos de reversión correspondientes a los terrenos donde se planea Madrid Nuevo Norte.

Por tanto, reclama por vía judicial que se abone al grupo, como titular de dichos derechos, a una cantidad de 713.786.683,94 euros, importe estimado de la "pérdida sufrida" por la privación de sus derechos de reversión derivados del referido procedimiento expropiatorio, dada la "imposibilidad de restitución in natura de las fincas".

