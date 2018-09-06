Aitor Esteban: "Nunca nos hemos sentido integrados en la Constitución"

El portavoz del PNV, Aitor Esteban, no ha acudido al acto de esta mañana para presentar los actos conmemorativos del 40 aniversario de la Constitución, con la presencia de presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y de los presidentes del Congreso de los Diputados y del Senado, Ana Pastor y Pio García Escudero.
Esteban, en declaraciones a los medios, en los pasillos del Congreso, ha explicado que la decisión de esta ausencia viene de lejos: "No hemos venido nunca en estos 40 años. Entre otras cosas es que tampoco votamos a favor de la Constitución". Aitor Esteban ha subrayado que "nunca nos hemos sentido integrados empezando porque no reconoce a la nación vasca".
Después ha analizado la salud de la Constitución, dadas las circunstancias. "Lo que me sorprende es tanto entusiasmo y tanto boato en el cuadragésimo aniversario cuando resulta que hay más desafección que nunca", ha afirmado. "Hay un partido con un número muy importante de escaños que se define abiertamente antimonárquico, hay una desafección total en Catalunya con dos millones y medio de personas que quieren independizarse de España y que no se ven reflejados en la Constitución y en Euskadi nunca se votó, hubo un número muy pequeño del censo que la votó y los partidos principales de Euskadi nunca nos hemos sentido integrados", es su análisis.
La conclusión de Aitor Esteban es demoledora: "Por lo tanto, no sé porqué se quiere celebrar tanta supuesta concordia".
