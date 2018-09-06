Público
Público

40 aniversario de la Constitución Sánchez: "Nunca más un proyecto político que divida a la sociedad en dos mitades"

El presidente del Gobierno, en la presentación de los actos del 40 aniversario de la Carta Magna, afirma que "a la Constitución se la honra cumpliéndola y haciéndola cumplir". La presidenta del Congreso ensalza la capacidad de consenso

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, y el presidente del Senado, Pío García Escudero, en el Salón de los Pasos Perdidos durante la presentación de los actos conmemorativos del cuarenta aniversario de la Consti

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, y el presidente del Senado, Pío García Escudero, en el Salón de los Pasos Perdidos durante la presentación de los actos conmemorativos del cuarenta aniversario de la Constitución española. EFE/Zipi

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, aprovechó la presentación de los actos del 40 aniversario de la Constitución para lanzar varios mensajes políticos abogando por el diálogo y el consenso,  y recordó que con la Carta Magna, "aprendimos que nunca más un proyecto político puede dividir a la sociedad en dos mitades", manifestó.

Acompañado por la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor; y el presidente del Senado, Pío García Escudero; Sánchez defendió la vigencia de la Carta Magna, y aseguró que "todavía permite explorar nuevos consensos"; con la condición de que siga primando "el diálogo, la generosidad y se huya de personalismos", afirmó.

Para Sánchez, la mejor forma de honrar a la Constitución "es cumplirla y hacerla cumplir" y apuntó que una sociedad moderna como la española "quiere encontrare en el valor de la palabra y en el espíritu de diálogo como en 1978".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, conversa con el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, en presencia de la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, en el Salón de los Pasos Perdidos poco antes de la presentación de los actos conmemorativos del cuarenta anivers

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, conversa con el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, en presencia de la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, en el Salón de los Pasos Perdidos poco antes de la presentación de los actos conmemorativos del cuarenta aniversario de la Constitución española. EFE/Zipi

El presidente de Gobierno sólo tuvo palabras de elogio para la Constitución porque, en su opinión, se acertó en lo fundamental, "pero también en lo secundario y permitió la integración de España en la UE; la derrota del terrorismo o los beneficios del autogobierno".

Etiquetas