El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, aprovechó la presentación de los actos del 40 aniversario de la Constitución para lanzar varios mensajes políticos abogando por el diálogo y el consenso, y recordó que con la Carta Magna, "aprendimos que nunca más un proyecto político puede dividir a la sociedad en dos mitades", manifestó.
Acompañado por la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor; y el presidente del Senado, Pío García Escudero; Sánchez defendió la vigencia de la Carta Magna, y aseguró que "todavía permite explorar nuevos consensos"; con la condición de que siga primando "el diálogo, la generosidad y se huya de personalismos", afirmó.
Para Sánchez, la mejor forma de honrar a la Constitución "es cumplirla y hacerla cumplir" y apuntó que una sociedad moderna como la española "quiere encontrare en el valor de la palabra y en el espíritu de diálogo como en 1978".
El presidente de Gobierno sólo tuvo palabras de elogio para la Constitución porque, en su opinión, se acertó en lo fundamental, "pero también en lo secundario y permitió la integración de España en la UE; la derrota del terrorismo o los beneficios del autogobierno".
